Still Flaunt It or Pawn It: What Celebs Do With Their Rings After a Breakup

By Claire Downs

While it’s sad to see celeb romances crumble, let’s get real – it’s not always surprising. Celebrities are notorious for whirlwind engagements, rushed ceremonies, and on-again-off-again relationship statuses. We love it when their marriages stand the test of time, like Will and Jada, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

But after the dust settles and the joint statements have been made, what happens to those engagement and wedding rings? That bling isn’t some mall diamond shop buy, either. They’re usually huge rocks, encrusted with other precious gems, and worth millions.

There’s no hard-and-fast rule of etiquette when it comes to rings: Some people keep them for sentimental value, some give them back, and others throw them into the ocean. Often, celebrities put these rings up for auction and try to make a buck off their pain. Hey – what better way to get over a breakup then by raking in some extra cash. And for buyers, owning a celebrity’s old ring makes for a great story.

1 Kim Kardashian: Gave It Back, Then He Auctioned It Getty Images

2 Ciara: Gave It Back Getty Images

3 Mariah Carey: Kept It

4 Jennifer Lopez: Gave One Back, Sold The Other One Getty Images

5 Angelina Jolie: Still Deciding Getty Images

6 Marla Maples: Donated It To Charity Getty Images

7 Paris Hilton: Donated It

8 Elin Nordegren: Sold It

9 Anne Hathaway: Sold By The Feds

10 Ellen Barkin: Started a Production Company With It Getty Images

11 Pamela Anderson: Auctioned It Off For Charity Getty Images VH1



