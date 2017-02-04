Prince Jackson Reveals Huge New Tattoo Inspired By His Father

By Jasmine Washington

Prince Jackson is paying homage to his father, Michael Jackson’s memory through ink.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram revealing a killer calf tattoo he got in honor of the King of Pop, who passed away in 2009.

Prince’s tat shows off his father sporting angel wings as he poses in one of his signature dance moves.

Jackson beamed, “Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this,” as the caption for the his tribute.