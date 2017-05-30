Kimora Lee Simmons & Her Kids Are Modern Family Goals

The cuteness within this bunch is unreal.

Over the span of her multi-decade career, Kimora Lee Simmons has racked up many titles including runway model, fashion mogul, and TV personality. But her proudest title to date is mom.

This business woman has reeled us in with her beauty, brains and impeccable branding. But one of the things we love the most is Kimora’s harmonious co-parenting relationships with the fathers of her four beautiful children Ming Lee, 17, Aoki Lee, 14, Kenzo Lee, 8, and Wolfe Lee, 2. Kimora and her hip hop mogul ex-husband Russell Simmons have set the bar on what it means to keep the friendship in-tact post divorce. They’re so tight, in fact, Russell was asked by Kimora and current husband Tim Leissner to be the godfather of baby Wolfe. Djimon Honsou is also still tight with the pack, making frequent appearances at family functions. Now that’s love!

Not only is Kimora’s blended family a sight to see, her kids are adorable beyond words and get cuter by the year. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and see Kimora’s clan of kiddies then and now.

1 Ming Lee was mommy’s first love. Getty

2 The first born baby of the Baby Phat empire! Getty

3 Isn’t she lovely? Getty

4 Then came Aoki! Getty

5 Ming Lee and Aoki are always red carpet ready. Getty

6 Every sweetie pie deserves a treat. Getty

7 The girls love auntie Alicia. Getty

8 Aoki Lee is gorgeous, even when she doesn’t feel like cheesin’ Getty

9 Strike a pose, girls! Getty

10 Russell is one proud papa. Getty

11 Baby Kenzo was slaying runways fresh out of the belly. Getty

12 A #tbt of baby Kenzo’s adorable smile! @KimoraLee IG

13 Hey mom, are more snacks coming? Getty

14 Mama and Baba posing with their mini-me. Getty

15 There’s nothing like a mother’s love. Getty

16 Kenzo has all the makings of a model, just like his folks! @KimoraLee

17 A birthday cake fit for a prince! @KimoraLee IG

18 Kill it with the profile pic! @KimoraLee IG

19 Like father, like son. @DjimonHonsou IG

20 Up next, Wolfe Lee! Getty

21 Isn’t he handsome? Getty

22 Miss Jay is obviously a fan. Getty

23 Aye Aye, captain! @KimoraLee

24 This smile though! 😍 @KimoraLee IG

25 The two’s don’t look so terrible after all. @KimoraLee IG

26 Wolfe looks up to something… @KimoraLee IG

27 Family goals 👍 @KimoraLee IG

28 Mommy loves bonding time with the boys. @KimoraLee IG

29 The kids wish “Baba” a happy birthday! @KimoraLee

30 Oh no big deal…just kickin’ it with the POTUS. 🇺🇸 @KimoraLee

31 Pool time! @KimoraLee

32 A family bond like this is unbreakable. @KimoraLee



