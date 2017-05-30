Kimora Lee Simmons & Her Kids Are Modern Family Goals

Over the span of her multi-decade career, Kimora Lee Simmons has racked up many titles including runway model, fashion mogul, and TV personality. But her proudest title to date is mom.
This business woman has reeled us in with her beauty, brains and impeccable branding. But one of the things we love the most is Kimora’s harmonious co-parenting relationships with the fathers of her four beautiful children Ming Lee, 17, Aoki Lee, 14, Kenzo Lee, 8, and Wolfe Lee, 2. Kimora and her hip hop mogul ex-husband Russell Simmons have set the bar on what it means to keep the friendship in-tact post divorce. They’re so tight, in fact, Russell was asked by Kimora and current husband Tim Leissner to be the godfather of baby Wolfe. Djimon Honsou is also still tight with the pack, making frequent appearances at family functions. Now that’s love!
Not only is Kimora’s blended family a sight to see, her kids are adorable beyond words and get cuter by the year. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and see Kimora’s clan of kiddies then and now.
