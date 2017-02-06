She was rushed to the hospital for further examination.

Brandy is Recovering After Passing Out on a Flight to New York

UPDATE:

Brandy has since been released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery. According to a message posted to her Twitter, Brandy’s medical emergency was attributed to her hectic work and travel schedules. Check out the statement in its entirety below:

PREVIOUS:

Brandy as been rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious on a Delta flight just as it was departing Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that the singer passed out just as the plane was about to take off to New York. Flight attendants and other passengers rushed to her side while waiting on emergency personnel. Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene along with the L.A. City Fire Department. Sources say Brandy came to while EMTs treated her on the jetway, and she’s since been taken to the hospital for further examination.

The story is still developing, and we’re crossing our fingers for good news that the singer is 100% healthy.

Brandy sings a beautiful rendition of “At Last” for Ray J and Princess’ first dance as a married couple.





