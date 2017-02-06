11 Lessons Rihanna Taught Us About NBA Courtside Style

Be the real MVP at the next NBA game.

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Rihanna has hit Spike Lee level of celebrity courtside personalities for her A1 banter with Kevin Durant. She’s been a longtime supporter of LeBron James (Rih loyal AF), but her sideline trolling isn’t the only thing she brings to the table.

We all know RiRi is a fashion icon for her bold outfit choices, which flows right downtown her NBA courtside looks. They are easily a guarantee fashion slay everytime she steps on the court. There’s lessons to be learned here. Whether you’re trying to dress to impress, or trying to stay low-key and cozy, Rihanna has a look for you. Let’s take a look.

1 They hate when you and BFF are killing it and having a good time. Getty Images

2 If you’re going to dress down make it fun. Getty Images

3 Match up with your man and look good as a unit. Getty Images

4 Put on your cozy clothes and stunt. Getty Images

5 Match your hair up with your accessories if necessary. Getty Images

6 Treat that long walk to your seat like a runway. Getty Images

7 All eyes will be on you so design your denim with a message. Getty Images

8 Go all white everything and stand out from the rest… Getty Images

9 …or go all black everything and keep it low-key. Getty Images

10 It’s okay to give zero effs and rock a baseball jersey to a basketball game. Getty Images

11 When others over accessorize you deliver your message subtly. Getty Images

12 Most importantly, show your team some love. Getty Images A Complete Guide To All Of Rihanna’s Hairstyle Kyle Hodge @hdgkyl



