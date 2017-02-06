11 Lessons Rihanna Taught Us About NBA Courtside Style

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Rihanna has hit Spike Lee level of celebrity courtside personalities for her A1 banter with Kevin Durant. She’s been a longtime supporter of LeBron James (Rih loyal AF), but her sideline trolling isn’t the only thing she brings to the table.
We all know RiRi is a fashion icon for her bold outfit choices, which flows right downtown her NBA courtside looks. They are easily a guarantee fashion slay everytime she steps on the court. There’s lessons to be learned here. Whether you’re trying to dress to impress, or trying to stay low-key and cozy, Rihanna has a look for you. Let’s take a look.
Take a throwback look at Rihanna and Drake’s relationship timeline with VH1 staffers in the video below.