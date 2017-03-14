Shows Let’s Look at Rich Dollaz’ Storied History of “Wooing” Women in the Restroom Damn, Rich back at it again with the bathroom antics! by Taylor Davis 11h ago Going to the bathroom is usually a solo activity unless you’re a baby, very old or named Rich Dollaz. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> This week on Love & Hip Hop, Rich took another lady into a public bathroom to…do something other than go to the bathroom (note to self: don’t use public bathrooms). A very married Anais accompanied Rich to the bathroom so he could see what was under the red dress that she was wearing. We mentioned that this isn’t the first time this has happened. Once upon a time, not long ago (a.k.a. season six) Rich followed another Love & Hip Hop lady into the bathroom. Don’t remember who that woman was? None other than Diamond Strawberry. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> It’s also important to note that Diamond was seeking revenge on Rich’s fellow Creep Squad bother, Cisco. Taking Diamond to the bathroom didn’t up very well for Rich, so we can’t help but wonder how this trip will play out. What Is Love & Hip Hop Alum Diamond Strawberry Up To Now? Taylor Davis I'm just a regular girl with a Netflix account and a lot of thoughts and opinions.