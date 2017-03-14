Everyone at the Secret Santa function will wish they got you.

These Pop Culture-Inspired Gifts Will Take the Stress Out Of Your Holiday Shopping

It’s officially December, which means you’re about to be running around like crazy copping Christmas gifts for the loved ones in your life. If you’re anything like me, it’ll probably all get handled last minute even though you swore to get a head start on it this year (yeah, right). Instead of shelling out racks for big ticket items or going with the predictable gift sets, why not go for something that is fun, timely and inspired by everything we loved in pop culture this year?

2017 saw a lot of big celebrity moments, and there is a corresponding gift for just about all of them. From Cardi B’s monumental glow up to Issa Rae “rooting for everybody Black”, there’s tons of gifts inspired by these epic moments that will have everyone at the Secret Santa function wishing you got them.

Take a cruise through our pop culture gift guide selections below.

1 Stranger Things Ugly Swear Instagram

2 Insecure’s “We Got Ya’ll” Tees shop.hbo.com

3 Beyonce’s “Thicc” Holiday Collection Beyonce.com

4 I’m Rooting For Everybody Black KnowDefinition (Etsy)

5 Cardi B Prayer Candle Etsy

6 Kimoji Phone Case kimoji.com

7 Stranger Things Eleven Mini Figure Target.com

8 “Flawless Bish” Pillow Bed Bath & Beyond

9 “Dinner Is Coming” Cutting Board Etsy

