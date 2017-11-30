Martha & Snoop‘s Holiday Feast With Rae Sremmurd and the Osbournes Turns Into an All-Out Rager Thanks to This Drinking Game

</noscript> </div>

On last night’s holiday episode of Martha & Snoop, guests Rae Sremmurd and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stop by for a holly jolly turn up with our favorite chef duo. And because Martha & Snoop never do any holiday half-assed, they took their holiday punch recipe up a couple of notches by incorporating an 8-ft ice luge into the equation for some house party style sipping.

That’s right – each guest took a turn chugging from this grand ice sculpture, but not everyone was quite prepared for the ride. Watch Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi almost topple over the Christmas gifts after getting his chug on. Sharon and Kelly are mother/daughter goals as Kelly assists her “badass” mom who dominates the luge like a pro. Finally, Martha steps up to the plate to finish the pitcher and show these other rookies how its done. There’s literally never a dull moment with this crew.

