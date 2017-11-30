Mariah Carey and Ex-Fiancé James Packer May Not Have Secured a Future, But She Did Secure the Bag For Her Wasted Time

Mariah Carey’s time is very precious. In fact, it’s worth millions.

Sources close to Mimi told ET Online that she received a “multi-million dollar settlement” from her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer as an “inconvenience fee” for her wasted time. The undisclosed sum of money was equal to or near what the two discussed in prenup negotiations.

Packer popped the question in January 2016 with a hefty 25 carat diamond ring. Mariah chronicled the planning of their opulent wedding during her reality series Mariah’s World and even let cameras into the final fitting of her couture wedding dress. Unfortunately, she split from her dream lover before they made it down the aisle. Packer told The The Australian that the engagement was a “mistake” for both of them. Well James, maybe not quite for her.

Even though they reportedly haven’t been on speaking terms for more than a year, Mariah has held on to that blinding engagement ring (rumored to be worth $10 million). That, coupled with a fat check, certainly takes the sting out of a relationship gone south.