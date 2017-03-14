Shows Ceaser is Sexing a Different Chick Every Day in ATL and Sky Is Getting Concerned in this Black Ink Crew Extended Preview He definitely took Desiigner a little bit too seriously. by Sarah Michel 16h ago With an empire quickly growing, Ceaser is out in Atlanta thottin’ and boppin’ while living under Sky’s roof, and she needs him to get focused. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In this extended preview of the season six premiere of Black Ink Crew, Cease is in the ring to prove that he is a top contender out here. Starting from the gritty, the Black Ink owner has successfully opened up shops on 113th and 125th street in Harlem, NY and the now the latest addition in the A. Despite overcoming so many hurdles, nothing has impacted him the way Dutchess did. The fact that she believed she was entitled to half of everything he had has turned her into a dub, in his book. Now, he’s ready to start this new chapter A.D. (After Dutchess.) All of that B.S. has been left in the 718 and he discovers that Atlanta is lit. A single Cease has Sky managing the Atlanta shop while Kit and Ted are holding things down on the East Coast. To match the new attitude, the shop on 113th is getting a new look. It’s time to level up. Sky awakes in her plush palace and something tells us she livens up her neighborhood. The year of Sky is now and being domesticated, she’s ready for a real relationship. Her roomie is none other than her boss and he’s already cuffed up with one of his many flings, Persuasion. The crib was originally for Sky but like a typical Harlem dude, Cease managed to swindle his own room too, which is cool except he stays with a different girl everyday. His hoe’n is getting in the way of business and Sky is tired of seeing the randoms. Magnums or Lifestyles (depending on his business) are stocked in every room and while Sky is not here for his promiscuity, this is just how Cease copes with life post-Dutchess. This is the face of a roommate who zon’t play: Get it together Cease. Don’t miss the season six premiere of Black Ink Crew, Wednesday at 10/9c after the finale of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Sky Meets Her Sons for the First Time, The Crew Thinks Melody is a Thief, and Ceaser is Just Trying to Enjoy Life AD (After Dutchess) in the Black Ink Crew Supertrailer Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_