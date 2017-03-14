Ceaser is Sexing a Different Chick Every Day in ATL and Sky Is Getting Concerned in this Black Ink Crew Extended Preview

</noscript> </div>

All of that B.S. has been left in the 718 and he discovers that Atlanta is lit. A single Cease has Sky managing the Atlanta shop while Kit and Ted are holding things down on the East Coast. To match the new attitude, the shop on 113th is getting a new look. It’s time to level up.

Sky awakes in her plush palace and something tells us she livens up her neighborhood. The year of Sky is now and being domesticated, she’s ready for a real relationship. Her roomie is none other than her boss and he’s already cuffed up with one of his many flings, Persuasion. The crib was originally for Sky but like a typical Harlem dude, Cease managed to swindle his own room too, which is cool except he stays with a different girl everyday. His hoe’n is getting in the way of business and Sky is tired of seeing the randoms. Magnums or Lifestyles (depending on his business) are stocked in every room and while Sky is not here for his promiscuity, this is just how Cease copes with life post-Dutchess.

This is the face of a roommate who zon’t play:



Get it together Cease. Don’t miss the season six premiere of Black Ink Crew, Wednesday at 10/9c after the finale of Black Ink Crew: Chicago.