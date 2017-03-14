Shows

Ceaser is Sexing a Different Chick Every Day in ATL and Sky Is Getting Concerned in this Black Ink Crew Extended Preview

He definitely took Desiigner a little bit too seriously.
With an empire quickly growing, Ceaser is out in Atlanta thottin’ and boppin’ while living under Sky’s roof, and she needs him to get focused.

