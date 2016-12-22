America’s Next Top Model Co-creator: It’s Much Easier To Push Diversity On The Show Now

</noscript> </div>

America’s Next Top Model co-creator and executive producer Ken Mok tells VH1 that pushing the envelope for diversity was a huge priority for him and Tyra Banks when creating the show, and that sometimes made the network they were on at the time uncomfortable.

Ken clarifies that by diversity, he doesn’t just mean ethnicity. Diversity in size as well as representation of the LGBTQ community was and still is extremely important to him. He says VH1 has “embraced” this vision and is a great partner to help make it a reality. Welcome home, ANTM!

