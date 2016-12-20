Watch The Lox Discuss the Meaning of Filthy America… It’s Beautiful in an Exclusive Interview With Sway

With the release of their highly anticipated new album Filthy America… It’s Beautiful, the iconic rap group, The Lox (Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch) sit down with Sway for an exclusive interview about the fruition of their new project.

Filthy America… It’s Beautiful serves as the rap group’s first album in over sixteen years. The reason why they took so long to drop new music is more strategic than you might think. “We are musicians and business men,” says Styles P. “We needed to get into a place where we could own our masters.” Signing with Roc Nation did just that. They were able to create a project covering 2016’s most controversial issues including social injustice to Black men, but also giving their core base fans the ’90s New York rap sound that we fell in love with.

The album is sort of an oxymoron, which is foreshadowed by the album title. It’s a socially conscious album, but it’s still a “Lox album,” according to Jadakiss. It’s a modern day rap album with features like DJ Khaled and Fetty Wap, but also an old school rap album with production from DJ Premier, Pete Rock, and more. Filthy America… It’s Beautiful reflects the oxymoron lifestyle that each rapper has experienced throughout their career. Styles P explains that their are “two America’s.” The one where they are partying with their “white friends” and life is good, and the second, where being harassed by police and struggling with racism heavily exists.

It’s a beautiful yet ugly world they live in and their new album is a peek under that curtain.

Watch their full interview with Sway below and buy Filthy America… It’s Beautiful out now.







