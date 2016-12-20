Shows The Moment When Sky Literally Walked in on Drewski and Bianca Up to No Good "Tonight is the night, I'm going to bag DJ Drewski." by Damian Bellino 12/20/2016 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Sky and Drewski’s relationship has been tense ever since Bianca Bonnie reconnected with her “old friend.” On last night’s Love & Hip Hop (December 19), ish really hit the fan when Sky legit pulled up to find Drewski chillin’ with B who was in her skivvies. Sky’s all, how are you going to really go behind my back and hang with her in her underwear but Drew says he was just showing Bianca artwork for their collab. In her confessional, Bianca thinks Sky seems real pressed and maybe Mr. White Chocolate really just wants to try her milk chocolate. Lord. We just wrote that. What will come of Sky and Drewski? Is there a happy ever after in their future? Or will Bianca walk away with the man in this one? Find out on an all new Love & Hip Hop, Monday at 8/7c. Damian Bellino @damianbellino