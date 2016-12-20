Shows Stevie’s Date Sings To Him To Slide In Her “Banana Basket” While The Rest Of The Teppanyaki Restaurant Is Like “Da Fuuu?” 🎤 "This p---y be incredible!" 🎤 by Elizabeth Black 12/20/2016 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Stevie J (and the rest of us) thought that he met a perfectly lovely, tame teacher to go on a date with during the premiere episode of Leave It To Stevie. Then they actually went on a date and… bih was cray. In this highlight, his date Charese goes from shy and unassuming to full-blown bonkers in the course of, well, an original song. When she broke the news to Stevie that she wants to pursue a music career, that raised a red flag for him, but when she actually started singing her original composition. “Stevie,” Charese says oh-so-seriously, “I’m a star!” She tells him she is not about to spend her life molding young minds in a school. Ew gross, kids, right? She wants to perform, and boy does she. Right in the middle of the teppanyaki joint. “This p—y be incredible!/ This arrangement is edible. Berries so fresh make ya blow a gasket/ Come slide in my banana basket!” she sing/raps to him, and that’s literally when he slaps his money down on the table and walks, saying “Sweet Jesus, this girl is insane!” Smart man. Tune in on Mondays at 9/8c to see if Stevie will ever find true love again. Elizabeth Black @lizburrito