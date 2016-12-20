Shows ICYMI: The First Model of the Final 14 Went Home on ANTM "I know she has a lot of work to do...maybe it's just not time." by Damian Bellino 12/20/2016 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> It’s always hard to say goodbye but somebody’s gotta be the first to go. On last night’s America’s Next Top Model (12/19), Rita Ora had to send the first of the 14 models back home, ending her journey to becoming, yeah, yeah, you know. After a challenging runway turned photoshoot, it was Cory Anne and Justine in the bottom two. Who was to go home: the commercial model with a bonafide supermodel as a mother or the wide-eyed, newly minted high school graduate? In the end, it was Justine who had to pack her bags. Panelist Drew Elliott caught up with the 18-year-old after her elimination to get her true feelings about being sent home so early and she didn’t hold back. Watch that interview below. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Don’t miss an all new America’s Next Top Model, Monday at 10/9c. Drew Elliott Talks to Justine Biticon About Her Early Departure From ANTM Damian Bellino @damianbellino