ICYMI: The First Model of the Final 14 Went Home on ANTM

</noscript> </div>

Who was to go home: the commercial model with a bonafide supermodel as a mother or the wide-eyed, newly minted high school graduate? In the end, it was Justine who had to pack her bags. Panelist Drew Elliott caught up with the 18-year-old after her elimination to get her true feelings about being sent home so early and she didn’t hold back. Watch that interview below.







