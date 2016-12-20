Shows Faith Evans And Stevie J’s Musical Chemistry Is So Spot On, She Suggests They Collaborate On An Album "We can do that all day, we can easily do an album." by Sarah Michel 12/20/2016 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Stevie J and Faith Evans share an adorable sweet moment in this Leave It Stevie sneak peek. Faith stops by the studio to pay Stevie a visit but can resist singing a sensual duet with the hit-man. Of course, Stevie’s lyrics get a bit intimate, but Faith isn’t mad at it. In fact, it just reassures her that the two NEED to make an album together. Yes, we need one! Don’t miss an all new Leave It Stevie next Monday at 9/8c! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_