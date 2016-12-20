Blac Chyna Reportedly Put the Claws on Rob Kardashian

It’s been a long week for Rob Kardashian. His world turned upside down after alleged leaked text messages from Blac Chyna surfaced on her Instagram detailing her private thoughts and ambitions with her new baby daddy. After she took literally every material good with her and the baby from the couple’s home, their was an explosive blow up on social media. Rob revealed all the deets in several Snapchats and the Internet has been buzzing keeping up with BlacRob.

We have since learned that the fight turned physical prior to Chyna moving out of the house. “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” a source tells E! News. Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble reportedly walked in on their fight “and ripped Chyna off of Rob.”

If this week’s most surprising scandal is purely factual and not a troll, then it seems BlacRob has a ton to work on if their trying to reach that 2017 wedding date.

