The holidays are typically a time to spend with family and loved ones, and for VH1 stars, that’s no exception. Of course, you know with these people it’s a little bit more than just eggnog and Christmas trees.



takes her sonto see lights on Candy Cane Lane as a holiday tradition, and he makes it his own tradition to pee on a Santa when they’re there. She’s over trying to stop him, though. One thing Moniece might not be doing is seeing her baby daddy.tells VH1, “for Christmas this year, I want peace, happiness, and for my baby mama to leave me the f—k alone.” That’s fair.

Speaking of baby daddies, Masika and her daughter Khari Barbie may be spending time with Fetty Wap on Christmas, but she still hasn’t figured it out yet. One thing she does know is that Khari’s gonna be spoiled like the princess she is, and we can check Masika’s Snapchat on Christmas to see what she gets her nine-month-old.

Lyrica Anderson tells VH1 that she knows A1 will do something special for their first Christmas as a married couple. She’s less sure that their families can get through the holidays without starting some drama, but she’s praying on it.

The holidays are an opportunity for stars to take a break from the limelight, and Mariahlynn spills to VH1 that that’s exactly what she intends to do. Before reality TV, she was a lot more materialistic during the holidays, but now she looks forward to isolating herself and spending quality time with family. And if you’ve been keeping up with her personal and professional drama on Love & Hip Hop, you can understand why.

Yandy’s also looking forward to time with family, even though her husband Mendeecees won’t be home for Christmas. It’s her goal to make the holidays as normal and heartwarming as possible. She says, “I’m really sappy and emotional on Christmas, so I just want the regular family stuff. That’s what I’ll take.”

