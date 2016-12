“I Plan On Getting Ceaser A Newer And Better B—h”: Sky Stays Shading Her Co-stars With Her Christmas Presents For Them

Sky talking mad mess about the Black Ink Crew cast is our gift to you.



She tells VH1 what she’s getting her co-stars for Christmas, and the gifts get shadier the longer she talks. Sky says she’s gettinga new couch because “he needs it,”Chapstick because you know that girl steady has dry lips,condoms for obvious reasons, anda new chick now that it looks like he and Dutchess are done – maybe even a mail-order bride.

And of course you always gotta treat yourself, so she plans on getting a spot in Atlanta, because she “heard it’s litty down there.” After the life she gave us with this video, Sky deserves to have whatever she wants.

