Shows “I Plan On Getting Ceaser A Newer And Better B—h”: Sky Stays Shading Her Co-stars With Her Christmas Presents For Them "Maybe a mail-order bride or something." by Amanda Booth 19h ago Sky talking mad mess about the Black Ink Crew cast is our gift to you. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> She tells VH1 what she’s getting her co-stars for Christmas, and the gifts get shadier the longer she talks. Sky says she’s getting Teddy a new couch because “he needs it,” Dutchess Chapstick because you know that girl steady has dry lips, Donna condoms for obvious reasons, and Ceaser a new chick now that it looks like he and Dutchess are done – maybe even a mail-order bride. And of course you always gotta treat yourself, so she plans on getting a spot in Atlanta, because she “heard it’s litty down there.” After the life she gave us with this video, Sky deserves to have whatever she wants. Tune in to VH1’s Christmas Clapback all week long to see your favorite stars clapping back about the biggest moments of 2016. Amanda Booth TV, internet, and queso junkie; IG: @amandafaithbooth @wordswithamanda