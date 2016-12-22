Stop What You’re Doing And Peep These Adorable Celebrity Kids Crying On Santa’s Lap

By Jasmine Grant

Kids getting photographed on Santa’s lap is a tradition that has lasted through generations. Since jolly Ol’ St. Nick is a hallmark of Christmas and rumored to be the man that delivers all of the gifts, why is it that some kids freak out at the sight of him? Oh yeah. Maybe because they don’t really understand what Christmas is and therefore he’s just some scary guy in a suit. The first photos with Santa will turn out either picture perfect or adorably awkward. Either way, they end up being the cutest keepsakes.

A few of our favorite celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson shared photos of their precious tots going into full meltdown mode in Santa’s lap.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna @chrissyteigen IG By the looks of it, baby Luna hasn’t quite warmed up to Santa yet. There’s always next year!

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River @KellyClarkson IG It’s clear Clarkson’s 2-year old daughter couldn’t wait to get the picture over with. Her mom on the other hand says she kind of enjoyed this moment. Payback perhaps?

Hilary Duff’s son Luca, and niece Ryan via @HilaryDuff IG Hilary Duff’s four year old son Luca looked as though he couldn’t wait to tell Santa everything on his wish list. Her niece Ryan (via her sister Haylie) couldn’t wait to get the whole ordeal over with.

Amina Buddafly’s daughters Cori and Bronx @AminaBuddafly IG Love & Hip Hop New York’s Amina Buddafly shared an unbelievably cute flick of her and her two daughters paying Mr. Santa a visit for the first time. A frightful 2-year-old Cori remained glued to her mom’s side the entire time, while a happy baby Bronx was cool as a cucumber in Santa’s arms.

Kimora Lee Simmons’s Sons Kenzo Lee and Wolfe Lee @KimoraLeeSimmons IG Kimora Lee Simmon’s handsome sons got all dressed in their holiday’s best to meet the man with the gifts. Kenzo gave his best smile for the camera. As for Wolfe? He could use a little more convincing.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna @Snooki Twitter @Snooki IG Snooki’s precious baby boy Lorenzo was terrified of being held by a stranger in a red suit and beard in his 2013 Christmas photo. Luckily, he’s overcome his Santa-phobia, and this year it was his little sister Giovanna’s turn to face the terror. No doubt, she’ll be loving Santa by next year. He is the man with all the toys after all!

Kristin Cavallari’s son Camden @KristinCav Twitter Ex Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari gets a giggle out of her son Camden’s very first encounter with Santa. Safe to say, the bouncing baby wasn’t amused in the slightest.

Throwback of John Stamos & His Younger Sisters @JohnStamos IG John Stamos says he only asked for one thing from Santa – a good head of hair. Thankfully he got his wish. We just hope his younger sisters made it out of there in one piece!

Kimye’s Daughter North West @KimKardashian IG Kim and Kanye’s daughter North was only a year old during her first encounter with Santa and as you can see, she wasn’t feeling him. It took a little bit of growing up before North really understood what the man in the rest suit is all about. And she all smiles now.

