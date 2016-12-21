Shows Leave It To Stevie Bonus Clip: Savannah Attempts To Cook Breakfast For Her Family, Key Word Being “Attempts” "I [will] support you but I'm not going to support this food." by Sarah Michel 20h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Stevie J’s daughter, Savannah, should definitely stick to balling because her cooking skills are lacking in this Leave It To Stevie bonus clip. Sade, Stevie Jr., and Stevie patiently await breakfast but are quickly turned off by the smell of burnt bacon. Savannah serves her fam the meal but all of a sudden, no one’s really that hungry anymore. Stevie tries to support his baby girl, but that food is looking real struggle-like. Don’t miss an all new Leave It To Stevie, next Monday at 9/8c! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_