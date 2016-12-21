Shows Snoop And J. Adrienne Both Fight Back Tears When Snoop Says She Wants To Break Up “That’s why I’m here today, because you questioned my love for you.” by Amanda Booth 18h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Snoop throws off J. Adrienne big time in this Love & Hip Hop highlight clip. J. Adrienne thinks that they were meeting up to talk things out, but Snoop hits her with a break up instead. Snoop claims that she’s not right for J. Adrienne, and that J. Adrienne can’t seem to accept her flaws. J. Adrienne thinks that’s BS, because, in her eyes, feeding another girl strawberries and helping her with her career without helping your girl first aren’t flaws – they’re signs of lack of loyalty. They both shed a few tears, and eventually J. Adrienne accepts Snoop’s decision to end things. Do you think J. Adrienne will stay in New York or retreat back to her roots in Chicago? Tune in for Love & Hip Hop on Mondays at 8/7c! J. Adrienne Can’t Bring Herself to Forgive Snoop After She Confronts Sofi Green to Find Out What Happened After The Podcast Amanda Booth TV, internet, and queso junkie; IG: @amandafaithbooth @wordswithamanda