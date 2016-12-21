Shows The Aspiring Models Got Their Runway On During an Epic Walk-off in the Streets of Harlem Yas, kweens, yas! by Damian Bellino 20h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> On this week’s America’s Next Top Model the competition got real and what better way to kick things off than with a walk-off. Runway coach and model Stacey McKenzie enlisted the help of voguers from the House of Mugler to shape these aspiring models into tip top (model) shape. Stacy broke the 14 ladies into two squads to battle each other. The results? Stacey and the House of Mugler were gagging for what the ladies brought to the table. From Binta’s fierce intensity to Cory Anne’s supermodel legs, the cream is really starting to rise! Don’t miss more high fashion runways and fierce photoshoots on an all new America’s Next Top Model on Monday at 10/9c. Damian Bellino @damianbellino