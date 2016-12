"I don't like speaking on things like this, but this struck a nerve."

French Montana Joins Boycott of Delta Airlines After YouTube Star Was Kicked Off Flight

Delta Airlines is getting roasted on social media today after YouTube star Adam Saleh posted a video of him and entourage getting booted off a plane. The well-known prankster, claims he was kicked from a flight to New York out of Heathrow Airport in London for speaking in Arabic to his mother on the phone.

“We’re getting kicked off the plane because we spoke a different language,” he says directly into the camera. “This is 2016 … I spoke a word and you said you feel uncomfortable.”

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

After the video went viral, rapper French Montana is taking a stand against the airline by publicly stating that he will no longer us their services.

“I don’t like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve,” he states on an Instagram post. “I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality”

That’s not the only blow for Delta today online. The hashtag #BoycottDelta is now trending worldwide on Twitter and users are furious.

White people wanna get tattoos in Arabic but get scared for their lives when they hear it being spoken. #BoycottDelta @Delta pic.twitter.com/wEvwrRsbEH — Omar Silwadi (@Fala7i_King) December 21, 2016

What's next? Women getting kicked off a plane for wearing a hijab, because white people feel "threatened"??? #deltaairlines #boycottdelta — Slaybell Sahar (@SaharSimply) December 21, 2016

Delta Airlines are Unacceptable, he's right it's 2016. The world has different languages.This Global Racism needs to STOP! #BoycottDelta — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexOkay_) December 21, 2016

How can people say something is fake when there's literally videos of it happening? Grow up and accept that racism exists. #BoycottDelta — Father Chrismad (@AhmadKassir1) December 21, 2016

Arabic is one of the six most-spoken languages in the world. Violating a basic human right isn't justified. Speak up. #BoycottDelta — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) December 21, 2016

