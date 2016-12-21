"I don't like speaking on things like this, but this struck a nerve."

French Montana Joins Boycott of Delta Airlines After YouTube Star Was Kicked Off Flight

Delta Airlines is getting roasted on social media today after YouTube star Adam Saleh posted a video of him and entourage getting booted off a plane. The well-known prankster, claims he was kicked from a flight to New York out of Heathrow Airport in London for speaking in Arabic to his mother on the phone.

“We’re getting kicked off the plane because we spoke a different language,” he says directly into the camera. “This is 2016 … I spoke a word and you said you feel uncomfortable.”

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

After the video went viral, rapper French Montana is taking a stand against the airline by publicly stating that he will no longer us their services.

“I don’t like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve,” he states on an Instagram post. “I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality”