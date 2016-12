Hold up, did he really go there?

Why is James Franco Walking Around Los Angeles Dressed as Beyoncé?

-By Soraya Joseph

Is Franco down with the hive? From the looks of it, he just might Bey.

Earlier today the actor was spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles channeling his inner Beyoncé. Decked out in Lemonade cosplay, Franco turned the sidewalk into his catwalk when he rocked a bright yellow dress and beach-blonde waves, completely reminiscent of the visuals for Beyoncé’s “Hold Up,” video.

Franco is definitely missing a bat, but we must say that he knows how to rock a pair of six-inch heels. Bey would totally approve!

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but wonder what the deal with Franco’s look? James Franco is no stranger to role play. Over the years he’s channeled everything from his inner rock-star to his inner Riff-Raff. Although the actor has been tight-lipped regarding his unique fit, E News did reveal that Franco’s is channeling Queen B for an upcoming movie. Perhaps Pineapple Express 2: Swift Lemonade?

We guess only time will tell.

Feel like pulling a Franco and channeling your inner Bey before the year ends?



