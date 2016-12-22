16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Dies at 23

-By Soraya Joseph

It’s just been confirmed that 16 and Pregnant star, Valerie Fairman, 23, has passed away. The reality star’s mother revealed that her daughter’s life came to a tragic end last night in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, from a drug overdose. According to Valerie’s mother, Valerie was using the bathroom at a friend’s house and was not answering when her name was called. The friend then broke down the door and found the mother of one unresponsive. Toxicology reports have yet to be revealed but for now, it’s been said that Valerie died of an OD.

Hope everyone had a good day ❤️ I was in heaven pic.twitter.com/Fv0FCINaRs — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Valerie’s daughter, 7-year-old Nevaeh (“Heaven” spelled backwards), is currently living with Valerie’s adoptive mom. Valerie appeared on season two of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. On her episode, we watched her and her baby’s father, Matt, go through a roller coaster of emotions and chaos before Navaeh’s arrival.

Valerie Fairman's Twitter

Unfortunately, after the episode aired, things took a turn for the worse for the young mom. Valerie encountered a string of arrests, including her most notable one in February 2015, in which she was charged for solicitation after being busted in a notorious prostitution ring along with seven other women. Most recently, she was arrested again on December 15 for resisting arrest and providing a false ID to officers.

A few friends and Teem Mom stars took to their Twitters to express their condolences:

Oh my god. I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good. https://t.co/LQOVoL8eA8 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

No more pain baby I know your daughter gonna be good watch over her always babygirl #valeriefairman #16andpregnant @MTV rest in heaven — Lynnette (@sweetlove015) December 22, 2016

Our condolences to Valerie’s family and friends. RIP.

