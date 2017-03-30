Shows “I Don’t Gotta Be Black To Whoop Your Ass”: Lovely Mimi Throws Hands At Her Boss After Quitting We're guessing she didn't have to give a two week's notice. by Amanda Booth 3/30/2017 Lovely Mimi is an inspiration to anyone who hates their boss. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In this Love & Hip Hop Atlanta highlight clip, Lovely Mimi hits the club with her boss Sierra and co-worker Moriah in hopes that getting to know Sierra on a personal level will help tone down their office beef. Well, it didn’t. Sierra was all negative vibes in the club, and Mimi wasn’t having any of it. She spent a good minute listening to Sierra trash talk her, but went from 0 to 100 (decibels) real quick once she could get a word in. After Mimi quits “the mother f–king glam shop,” Sierra claims she “wants to be black so f–king bad.” Those are apparently fighting words for Mimi, because she hops off that couch to scrap without missing a beat. Meanwhile, Moriah’s over here like: See Lovely Mimi doing her on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Mondays at 8/7c! Forget About Nails, Lovely Mimi Already Has A Single Out! …But Is It Good? Amanda Booth TV, internet, and queso junkie; IG: @amandafaithbooth @wordswithamanda