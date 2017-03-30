“I Don’t Gotta Be Black To Whoop Your Ass”: Lovely Mimi Throws Hands At Her Boss After Quitting

</noscript> </div>

Well, it didn’t. Sierra was all negative vibes in the club, and Mimi wasn’t having any of it. She spent a good minute listening to Sierra trash talk her, but went from 0 to 100 (decibels) real quick once she could get a word in.

After Mimi quits “the mother f–king glam shop,” Sierra claims she “wants to be black so f–king bad.” Those are apparently fighting words for Mimi, because she hops off that couch to scrap without missing a beat.

Meanwhile, Moriah’s over here like:

