"Oh no! What just happened? I mean, it was kind of nice i'm not gonna lie."

Wayment! Did Ceaser Just Finesse His Way Into a “Netflix and Chill” Session with Miss Kitty and Her Kat?

Ceaser moved on from Dutchess with the quickness with his brand ambassador/personal assistant Miss Kitty.



In this Black Ink Crew highlight, Kit is fed up with’s new artist hire since last time she saw the girl, Kit was punched in the face. Cease offers to take her home like the gentleman he is and Kit explains that as his right hand woman, he’s not supposed to have her looking silly in these streets. Unfortunately for her, Ceaser thinks it’s cute when she’s angry and shorty is flattered. She gets fake embarrassed when he calls out how adorable she is and Ceas seizes the opportunity to go in for a kiss.

It was sweet to her, sweet enough to agree to Netflix and chill. We don’t need to explain what happened next. Her face says it all.

Y’all peep Melody watching them like Kermit? My girl! Don’t miss an all new Black Ink Crew, next Wednesday at 8/7c!