Can you believe Khari Barbie is already a year old?!? The little munchkin celebrated her first birthday with both her mom and pops.

Masika Kalysha posted a photo on Instagram of her alongside Khari’s dad Fetty Wap, writing, “My girl on her day 💙 happiest 1st birthday to the love of my life.”

It’s been a long road for the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood starlet and the “Tap Queen” rapper but we couldn’t be happier that they’ve putting their differences aside for…you know what we’re gonna say…the kids!

Happy birthday, beautiful Khari!