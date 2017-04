Young Bae Breaks Down While Opening Up About Her Abusive Past

"I have nobody and I feel more alone than ever."

Young Bae is brokenhearted so get your tissues ready, because it’s deep.



In this highlight from Black Ink Crew , Bae is stressed after receiving a phone call from her mother saying her father has been making threats against them both. This breaks Bae because her mom has sacrificed for her and her sister their whole lives and stuck around to care for them despite facing danger from her husband. Thenewbie has been determined to keep working to be able to be there for her mother since she moved to New York but it’s getting overwhelming and now that she’s no longer married she feels like she has no family. This feeling of loneliness is just too much. Thankfullyis great for something. He tells her that she will always have a family with at Black Ink.

Speaking of them, cash them next Wednesday, how ’bout dat at 8/7c!