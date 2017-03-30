Shows

Melody Bosses Up in this Black Ink Crew Highlight and Hires a New Tattoo Artist for the Shop

"I told everyone when I opened back 113th I want these mother f---ers to start stepping up."
by 3/30/2017

Melody is gunning for that managerial position and hires a new artist to get one step closer to it.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.