"I told everyone when I opened back 113th I want these mother f---ers to start stepping up."

Melody Bosses Up in this Black Ink Crew Highlight and Hires a New Tattoo Artist for the Shop

Melody is gunning for that managerial position and hires a new artist to get one step closer to it.



Kevin Laroy is a dope artist and Melody brings him in to turn the shop around in this Black Ink Crew highlight clip. There's a chair open for him and if he's bringing money into the shop, she figures, "why not?" Ted gets tight and leaves and Donna quickly tells Melody to be careful because Cease has control issues. Y'all remember Ceaser fired Melody just because he didn't hire her on some petty ish right? Welp, it didn't go down like that this time. Turns out, Cease knows Kevin from the convention circuit and is quite familiar with his art. Everyone is shocked when Ceaser commends Melody for being proactive. Ted better watch out! Single Cease is so doggone friendly. Don't miss an all new Black Ink Crew, next Wednesday at 8/7c!






