Dutchess is Not Tripping Over Ceaser, Says Success is Her Best Revenge in this Black Ink Crew Bonus Clip

Dutchess is not bothered by Cease at all in this Black Ink Crew bonus clip. In fact, she’s motivated by him.



Now that the King and Queen of Black Ink called it quits , Dutchess finds solace in focusing on Pretty-N-Ink. With double the amount of followers Black Ink has, Dutchess is looking forward to the future of her shop. Her numbers are up this quarter and it won’t stay that way if she’s out here stressing over some boy. She ultimately wants Cease to see she can do bad and good all by herself so he can chew on that while she eats a very expensive meal with her mother and sister.

