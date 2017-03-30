John Legend Shuts Down a Twitter Troll Over a Nasty Kim Kardashian Tweet

John Legend will not tolerate any Kim Kardashian slander on his watch.
After years in the spotlight, Kim is very accustomed to people coming for her from all angles, but that doesn’t make it ok – especially in the eyes of BFF John Legend. The singer stepped in to defend the thick-skinned wife of his friend Kanye West after a Twitter troll made a nasty comment about Kim wanting a third child. Political consultant Stuart Stevens, who has worked in Mitt Romney’s camp during his 2012 presidential campaign, wrote, “Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something.” In Kim’s defense, Legend responded to the dig, “That was pretty awful. Shame on you.”