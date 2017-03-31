Victoria Beckham Spices Up Carpool Karaoke With a Surprising Twist

’90s kids rejoice! Victoria Beckham has finally rode shotgun alongside Late Late Show host James Corden for a Spice Girls-filled Carpool Karaoke segment, but wait, there’s a plot twist!

The highly anticipated sing-a-long is actually part of a larger and bizarre video segment. Posh Spice did a bit in which she and Corden rebooted scenes from the 1987 film Mannequin. Victoria took on the part made famous by Kim Cattrall in the romantic comedy about a man (played by Andrew McCarthy in the original) who falls in love with a mannequin who only he can see come to life.

As part of the sketch, Corden and Beckham cram a short, but very sweet “Spice Up Your Life” carpool karaoke scene to bring nostalgic tears to our eyes. Can we please get a Spice Girls reunion?!

At the end of the video, Corden eventually returns Beckham as a mannequin to Target, which is where she will be launching her Posh collection on April 9. Bravo, brilliant marketing. Watch the video below.







