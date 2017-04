From The Matrix to Blade - these 90's films are a blast from the kick-ass past!

It’s hard to believe that 18 years ago The Matrix made its debut on the silver screen, and Neo (Keanu Reeves) debuted that epic, bullet-dodging backbend.

Back in 1999, the sci-fi film satisfied the needs of every thriller-seeking junkie. However, The Matrix premiered at the very cusp of the 90’s (and the brink of the 2000’s), and had many other films before it that paved the action movie way. Before the fast cars and all the technological advances that made movie magic, it was good ol’ fashion action and fighting that made the film.

So let us know what your favorite action movies of the 90’s below (vote as many faves as you’d like!)