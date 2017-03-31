Shows Melody Tells Everyone About Ceaser and Kit’s Hook Up in the Black Ink Crew Sneak Peek "I ain't even mad at Cease." by Sarah Michel 3/31/2017 Ceaser had Miss Kitty purring and Melody let’s everyone know it in the Black Ink Crew sneak peek. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Melody tells the crew that the most interesting part of their party was watching Cease and Kit hooking up in his car. Donna and Young Bae are wondering what type of hook up this was because there’s levels to this ish. Melody confirms that it was a full-blown, tongued-down, make-out sesh and Walt is hype for his boy. Donna is still trying to get to the bottom of this tea because it is hot. When Melody says the two drove off together, everyone is pleasantly shocked and, of course, Walt got jokes. Farting through silk, though? Don’t miss an all new Black Ink Crew, next Wednesday at 8/7c! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_