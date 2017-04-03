Don Benjamin Can Be Your MCM and Play Hip Hop Card Revoked at the Same Damn Time

Model and rapper Don Benjamin is back at it again defending his hip hop card once more. He recently appeared on VH1’s Hip Hop Squares going head-to-head with model Tyson Beckford, which resulted in a must-see walk off. Now he’s taking on Hip Hop Card Revoked to prove that his rap knowledge reigns supreme.

Don rose to fame after being a finalist on season 20 of America’s Next Top Model. He’s also launched a solo music career and dropped his latest single “Enough” earlier this year. He’s conquered modeling, but can he win in hip hop? Let’s see how much your girlfriend’s favorite MCM knows about the rap industry.

Before watching, take the quiz and see how well you know hip hop. Don’t miss any of the wild moments on Hip Hop Squares airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on VH1.





