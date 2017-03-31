Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Video Taking Shots at Instagram Models? Let’s Chat

Kendrick Lamar is clearly ready to take over 2017, as indicated by his surprise new video for his latest single “Humble.” The Episcopal-inspired video encourages women to embrace their stretch marks and ditch to the filter-crazed beauty standards of today – a message Twitter greatly appreciated…sort of?

In the song, he raps,

I’m so f-cking sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks.

To underscore the pro-natural, Kendrick’s video vixen is shown in a split screen – transforming from a heavily beat faced supermodel to a stripped down, natural hair beauty. The next shot is a close up of the model in boy shorts with her stretch marks on full display.

It didn’t take long for Kendrick’s name to catapult to the number trending topic on Twitter, but the house is clearly divided on just how feminist Kendrick’s beauty standards really are. On one hand, some folks were simply amazed at the thought of Kendrick actually looking for girls with real flaws to star in his video:

So… I'm thinking about @kendricklamar's new video for #Humble & the casting call where they said. "Naw, sis. Not enough stretchmarks." pic.twitter.com/kXPKxWfQ40 — April (@ReignOfApril) March 30, 2017

Thank you Kendrick, for your realistic views, helping woman embrace their beautiful natural booties pic.twitter.com/XE9oz4u54r — Courtney Silverlight (@VanillaK1LLA) March 31, 2017

IG models and fake rappers after listening to Kendrick's #Humble pic.twitter.com/BcEpRMjMYY — African&Boujee (@faith_kabiru) March 31, 2017

IG models listening to that new Kendrick like #HUMBLE pic.twitter.com/OpnwimIX8n — X (@Sean_Hendrix1) March 31, 2017

All the IG models watching Kendrick video like pic.twitter.com/QgFTyke2ex — Ty (@TYhsXsc__) March 31, 2017

Some on the other hand felt Kendrick’s opinions on what constitutes a women’s beauty is just another form of misogyny and that he’s getting all Tyrese with it by slamming makeup and filters.

So I saw that Kendrick part about photoshop. He could have kept it. Really he could have. — Her Royal Thotness (@SourceDuMal) March 31, 2017

Kendrick: Embrace your natural beauty. The hair and skin you were born in are beautiful.

Feminists: OUR BODIES ARENT HERE TO PLEASE YOU PIG. pic.twitter.com/DkfKDJj3jJ — Will (@Iad3uxieme) March 31, 2017

Migos – "We like our women bad and boujee"

Y'all – "Yasssssssssss"

Kendrick – "I like my women natural"

Y'all – pic.twitter.com/4ysi8Tj1I2 — Roger Reynolds (@Rog_AlGhul) March 31, 2017

wait ya'll mad at Kendrick too!! Kendrick can't have an opinion? Or a preference? — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 31, 2017

I don't understand why y'all turned Kendrick video into some form of controversy. Y'all bored & ugly — Hibz (@Adolfhibsta) March 31, 2017

Men get crucified for "praising fake bodies" on here daily. Now they smoking Kendrick for praising natural bodies. We can't win. — Arizona Ron (@TrillestAC) March 31, 2017

"MEN ARE THE REASON WOMEN HAVE BODY IMAGE ISSUES!" *Kendrick encourages women to embrace themselves* "HOTEP MISOGYNY!" pic.twitter.com/K9qCnG3cGR — Uncle Hotep (@handymayhem) March 31, 2017

Clearly, the guy can’t win. But count on Kendrick to stimulate the consciousness of his fans and incite progressive conversations.

Do you think Kendrick’s call to end photoshopped enhanced beauty is helpful or harmful to women?

Check out the video for “Humble” below:

