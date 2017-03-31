Music

Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Video Taking Shots at Instagram Models? Let’s Chat

K. Dot is shaking the table.
by 3/31/2017

Kendrick Lamar is clearly ready to take over 2017, as indicated by his surprise new video for his latest single “Humble.” The Episcopal-inspired video encourages women to embrace their stretch marks and ditch to the filter-crazed beauty standards of today – a message Twitter greatly appreciated…sort of?

In the song, he raps,

I’m so f-cking sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks.

To underscore the pro-natural, Kendrick’s video vixen is shown in a split screen – transforming from a heavily beat faced supermodel to a stripped down, natural hair beauty. The next shot is a close up of the model in boy shorts with her stretch marks on full display.

It didn’t take long for Kendrick’s name to catapult to the number trending topic on Twitter, but the house is clearly divided on just how feminist Kendrick’s beauty standards really are. On one hand, some folks were simply amazed at the thought of Kendrick actually looking for girls with real flaws to star in his video:

Some on the other hand felt Kendrick’s opinions on what constitutes a women’s beauty is just another form of misogyny and that he’s getting all Tyrese with it by slamming makeup and filters.

Clearly, the guy can’t win. But count on Kendrick to stimulate the consciousness of his fans and incite progressive conversations.

Do you think Kendrick’s call to end photoshopped enhanced beauty is helpful or harmful to women?

Check out the video for “Humble” below:

