Leave it to Draya Michele to give us that Friday inspiration. The model, actress, and former Basketball Wives LA star posted a glamour shot to her Instagram showing off a natural look and some gorgeous “freckles.”

Draya wrote a lengthy caption with the photograph, discussing her early years breaking into the modeling industry when she was submitting her photos to men’s magazines. She also addressed her critics who said she was too skinny, had a “long neck,” and looked or said she was too thin.



For years I’ve dabbled into what I thought was the only form of modeling I could do. Years ago, I would send my pictures to men’s magazines and pray they thought I had what it takes. Needless to say, my goals weren’t set very high but they were MY goals. I didn’t fit in to the magazines I wanted to be in. I was skinny, and not stereotypically sexy. But I still wanted it. A few editors, photographers, and music video directors gave me a shot. It was only temporarily satisfying. I wanted more. It’s so many years later and I’ve matured and I believe I’ve figured out what makes me special. Besides being ambitious and business savvy, I’m not a traditionally beautiful girl. Most of my compliments come when I’m photographed in a bikini. I’ve been told I have a long neck and bird like features. I haven’t been told these things by anyone who has actually mattered yet. The people that I want to work with see a different side of me. The side of me that sees my face photographed and the way I feel inside looking at the photos. To a lot of people, I seem to have “made it” … but to my self, I still have goals- things I want to do that people have been telling me for years that I couldn’t. These blocked opportunities are one of the driving forces in my life. I couldn’t ask for something so motivating, something that’s earned and not a handout. I’m saying all of this to let you know, no matter what position you are in or level in life, it’s ok to want more. Goals and determination make us real. And I have big news to share with you all soon.

Wow! We love it. We can’t wait to see what big news Draya has for all of us.