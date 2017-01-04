Relationships

Naya Rivera is Dating a Former SNL Star and People are Confused

This is no April Fool's joke.
There’s a new Hollywood couple on the rise, and people have some questions.

Newly divorced actress Naya Rivera is reportedly dating fellow actor David Spade.

ET obtained photos of the new couple packing on PDA while vacationing in Hawaii.

Rivera and Spade have reportedly been dating for several weeks and planned on keeping things on the DL until their pics went viral.

News of their union their took Twitter users by surprise.

Some fans were excited to see the Glee star and the SNL alum coming together.

While others couldn’t wait to voice their disapproval.

The budding relationship comes four months after Naya Rivera filed from divorce from her husband of two years, Ryan Dorsey.

