This is no April Fool's joke.

Naya Rivera is Dating a Former SNL Star and People are Confused

By Jasmine Washington

There’s a new Hollywood couple on the rise, and people have some questions.

Newly divorced actress Naya Rivera is reportedly dating fellow actor David Spade.

ET obtained photos of the new couple packing on PDA while vacationing in Hawaii.

Rivera and Spade have reportedly been dating for several weeks and planned on keeping things on the DL until their pics went viral.

News of their union their took Twitter users by surprise.

Some fans were excited to see the Glee star and the SNL alum coming together.

Naya and David are actually very cute together

Yall need to take a chill pill!

They're my new otp @NayaRivera @DavidSpade — Jenny (@PerrysUnicorn) April 1, 2017

Naya&David make such a beautiful couple. I ❤️them together,I was in a bit of a shock but they're cute together. ❤ @DavidSpade @NayaRivera — Heather Morris News (@HeathMorrisNews) April 1, 2017

While others couldn’t wait to voice their disapproval.

Only Naya Rivera would go from Big Sean to Ryan and David Spade. Damn shame hahahahaha. Even Naya stans are shocked right now. pic.twitter.com/4ly9PgNvwa — NayaGotFired (@NayaGotFired) March 31, 2017

Naya………..rivera………..with david………….spade…?,,? Wtf — k (@beirutsi_) March 31, 2017

"Naya Rivera and David Spade getting cozy in Hawaii" pic.twitter.com/vWIEHxCr7U — black phillip (@cheryltunts) March 31, 2017

Naya Rivera and David Spade is. I have no words. She upgraded when she went to Ryan Dorsey but now she downgraded. — Audrianna Cooper (@LordYawnii) April 1, 2017

The budding relationship comes four months after Naya Rivera filed from divorce from her husband of two years, Ryan Dorsey.

Interracial Couples Talk: How We Met







