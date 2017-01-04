TV James Corden Celebrates Huge YouTube Win With Hilarious Rihanna Spoof "You see me, and I feel pride. I'm so glad that you subscribed." by VH1 4/1/2017 By Jasmine Washington Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> James Corden is shining bright like a diamond, courtesy of YouTube. The Late Late Show host was awarded a diamond play button from the video sharing site after he garnered 10 million YouTube subscribers. In true James Corden fashion, he put his vocals to use in a dazzling recreation of Rihanna’s hit single “Diamonds.” The funnyman crooned, “The Internet is an endless sea. I’d never thought you’d watch me. You and I, you and I, I’m so glad that you subscribed.” Check out James Corden’s spoof of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” above. Lady Gaga Had the Ultimate Jam Session with James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke' VH1