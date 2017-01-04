James Corden Celebrates Huge YouTube Win With Hilarious Rihanna Spoof

</noscript> </div>

The Late Late Show host was awarded a diamond play button from the video sharing site after he garnered 10 million YouTube subscribers.

In true James Corden fashion, he put his vocals to use in a dazzling recreation of Rihanna’s hit single “Diamonds.”

The funnyman crooned, “The Internet is an endless sea. I’d never thought you’d watch me. You and I, you and I, I’m so glad that you subscribed.”

