Vanessa Carlton Feels Like She Earned Her Hip Hop Card After Cam’Ron’s “A Thousand Miles” Remix

“I thought wow, this totally works! “A Thousand Miles” is hard to sample. People would usually only use the piano interlude part but he uses the verse and chorus piano sections too. That’s one of the reasons it works so well. Also it’s a dark tale. And that juxtaposition with the seemingly light and pretty piano thing totally works,” she dished in an interview with The FADER.

A fan of the visual the rapper dropped alongside the remake, she added, “This song is universal. When things aren’t right at home, everything feels sh-tty. I liked Cam’ron’s [music video]. Especially the part when he was wrapped in that smelly blanket with the french cigarette behind his ear.”

Reflecting on the new single and it’s impact on hip hop culture, Carlton concluded, “I mean this song is its own thing now. It has its own career. To have a song that has a role in hip-hop is awesome. I feel welcome. I’m serious though, “A Thousand Miles” needs its own manager and agent. I have moved on and am able to explore different sounds and collaborations. I just sort of respect what happened with this song and let it be its own thing.”

Check out Cam’Ron’s “10,000 Miles” video above and tell us your thoughts on the “A Thousand Miles” sample.

