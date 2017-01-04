Relationships

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reunite on Snapchat

It's all good in ChyRo's neighborhood.
By Jasmine Washington

Just when you thought it was over, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together again.

The on-again off-again couple teased news of their reunion in a series of videos posted to Chyna’s Snapchat.

The first video followed Dream Kardashian’s parents as they sported matching white t-shirts and rocked out to Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “Be Humble.”

Next up, Chyna smiled widely as she sat on Rob’s lap and asked for a kiss. Of course, he complied.

News of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s reunion comes days after she went on a strange rant calling out her estranged fiancé, her son’s father Tyga and Tyga’s gf Kylie Jenner on Snapchat.

