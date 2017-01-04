Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reunite on Snapchat

By Jasmine Washington
Just when you thought it was over, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together again.
The on-again off-again couple teased news of their reunion in a series of videos posted to Chyna’s Snapchat.
By Jasmine Washington
Just when you thought it was over, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together again.
The on-again off-again couple teased news of their reunion in a series of videos posted to Chyna’s Snapchat.
The first video followed Dream Kardashian’s parents as they sported matching white t-shirts and rocked out to Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “Be Humble.”
Next up, Chyna smiled widely as she sat on Rob’s lap and asked for a kiss. Of course, he complied.
News of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s reunion comes days after she went on a strange rant calling out her estranged fiancé, her son’s father Tyga and Tyga’s gf Kylie Jenner on Snapchat.
Watch Tyga answer a tricky question about Teyana Taylor on Hip Hop Squares.