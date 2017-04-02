Is Alec Baldwin Preparing to Ditch His Donald Trump Impressions on SNL?

"I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September."

By Jasmine Washington

Alec Baldwin has been delivering hilarious Donald Trump impressions on Saturday Night Live for some time now. Unfortunately for fans of the controversial sketches, Baldwin could possibly be bringing his spot-on skits to an end in the very near future.

Although Baldwin confirmed that he would continue his Trump satires throughout the rest of this season in an interview with the British Press Association, the veteran actor said, “After that, I don’t quite know.”

Baldwin, who made history for hosting SNL for a record breaking 17 times, continued, “I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that. If everything stays the same in the country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September.”

This isn’t Alec Baldwin’s first time questioning the longevity of the popular role, though. He discussed ending his impressions due to “maliciousness” from the Trump administration with ET in March.

Saturday Night Live saw a six-year viewing record due in large part to sketches like Baldwin’s that took aim that Donald Trump’s administration.

