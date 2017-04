'I'm the kind of b---h that I do not celebrate my mishaps of my life if I ever slept with a married man."

Tommie Knows She May Be A Lot of Things, But She Reveals She’s Definitely NOT the Type to Mess With a Married Man in This Week’s Check Yourself

Tommie Lee may be a little off of her rocker, but she’s not the type of chick to claim sleeping with married men and she makes that very clear in this week’s Check Yourself for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Tommie isn’t feeling newbie Treasure because of her “I am high, you are low” comments. Treasure is confused as to how Tommie, who’s supposed to be this “big bad b—h,” pulled up the spa if she didn’t want to be there. Tommie needs Treasure to pump her breaks though because she came for an apology and when she saw she wasn’t getting one, she makes it a point to show Treasure who she’s romping with. Tommie’s been turned off since Treasure admitted to being a mistress. Yes, Tommie does have her issues but there are certain behaviors that she would never partake in and as you can see fighting isn’t one of them.

Meanwhile, Joc says that if he was in Kirk’s situation, he’d just handle his responsibilities and leave all of the court stuff alone. Scrappy is wondering what exactly Kirk is trying to do, it seems he keeps messing up. In fact he feels Rod, Kirk, and Joc should’ve just linked one time and had one big party.

