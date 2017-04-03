Jennifer Lopez Introduced Alex Rodriguez to a Very Important Person

A week hasn’t even gone by since Alex Rodriguez confirmed on The View that he was dating Jennifer Lopez, and now it seems the two are taking their relationship another step further. Over the weekend, the new lovebirds went on a PDA-packed date in New York City accompanied by J Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, according to TMZ. He’s already meeting the parents?

During A-Rod’s appearance on The View, he gushed over his new bae, US Magazine reports. “We’re having a great time, he admits. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

The Shades of Blue star also met A-Rod’s sister, Susy Dunand, a couple weeks ago, when they posed for a few selfies for the ’gram.