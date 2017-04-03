Blac Chyna Just Caught a Major L in Her Court Battle With the Kardashians

Just when you thought Blac Chyna was about to be a Kardashian, think again.

Recently Blac Chyna’s request to trademark the Kardashian name was denied, and somewhere the Kardashian-Jenner crew is rejoicing in their group chat. Last year, Rob’s on-again, off-again fiancée filed paper work to trademark her impending new-name, “Angela Renee Kardashian.” Unfortunately, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian don’t play when it comes to their last name, or splitting their checks.

According to TMZ, the sisters and mom Kris Jenner felt adding Chyna to their business roster would damage their brands and reputation:

“The sisters didn’t want Blac to profit off the family name — even if she did marry Rob — so they filed legal docs to stop it. They claimed it created confusion in the marketplace.”

Pot meet kettle.

Unfortunately for Chyna, she never followed up with a counter claim, and the Kardashian sisters won this round. The shadiest part is, even if Rob and Chyna actually make it down the aisle and get married, Chyna is still BLOCKED from ever using the name “Angela Kardashian” for any profit or business reasons- and we all know how much money that name is worth. Yikes!

