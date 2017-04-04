The Breaks Sneak Peek: Will Imani X Jump Ship From Fouray Records and Sign With Mattie Taylor?

</noscript> </div>

“Imani you know what kills most new record labels? Hits,” Mattie warns Imani in a meeting set up to persuade her join the EBJ roster. The fact that Barry is the little guy in a sea of behemoth record labels hungry to take him down has Imani ready to reconsider. EBJ’s money, experience and resources makes them an easy sell, but we can’t say the same for Nikki’s loyalty. “But wait. Just 2 seconds ago you said Fouray was the best place for me to go,” Imani questions and Nikki urges her to sign on the dotted line.

Nikki’s gift of gab has opened doors that would have normally been closed to a music biz rookie, but her charm may not necessarily work this time around. Will Imani X jump the Fouray ship and make a name for herself at EBJ? The suspense is TEW MUCH! Check out the clip above.

Be sure to tune into The Breaks every Monday at 10/9c on VH1!