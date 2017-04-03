Somehow Evelyn Lozada Is All the Way Wrapped Up in Jackie Christie’s Family Drama

</noscript> </div>

In a new promo, Jackie makes it clear, “You have to remember she stepped into my family business,” later adding, “It’s an atomic bomb waiting to blow.” What could it be? After last season of Basketball Wives, Jackie’s family was in the news when her daughter Chantel announced her pregnancy and her oldest daughter Takari’s son was burned at daycare. Has Lozada gotten herself in the mix between Jackie and her personal business with her two daughters?

Find out what goes down when Evelyn and Basketball Wives returns for an all new season on Monday, April 17th at 9/8c.