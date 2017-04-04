The Beef Between Barry and Nikki Brews Over to Imani X and Dave East Makes His Debut on The Breaks

</noscript> </div>

Fortunately for Nikki (and unfortunately for Barry), Imani X’s career has been on the back burner since signing with Fouray Management, and the vulnerable new artist is all ears when Mattie and Nikki approach her at a showcase about joining #TeamMattie. Things escalate quickly when Barry arrives right on time to see the exchange, and he goes on the defensive to protect his artist from Nikki.

Amidst all the drama, one “treat” for sure is the debut of Imani’s hypeman Hashim, played by rapper Dave East. The Harlem-bred MC and guy candy channels his inner vintage swag, and makes for the perfect ’90s-inspired addition to the ever growing cast. We’re pretty sure it was easy considering his mentor and boss is the one and only, Nas.

Be sure to tune into The Breaks every Monday at 10/9c on VH1!